Top Ten Earning Welterweights in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights | The Sports Daily
MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

By April 18, 2020

By |

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kamaru Usman (blue gloves) defeats Tyron Woodley (red gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC London)

 

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Conor McGregor  $     3,000,000  $        3,000,000  $              –
2 Colby Covington  $        500,000  $          500,000
2 Jorge Masvidal*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
2 Kamaru Usman  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
2 Nate Diaz*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
6 Donald Cerrone*  $        400,000  $          200,000  $     200,000
7 Robbie Lawler  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
7 Tyron Woodley*  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
9 Rafael dos Anjos*  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000
9 Stephen Thompson*  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home