Vin Scully serenades fans by narrating Dodger Stadium renovations (Video)

The coronavirus pandemic has sports fans around the world craving content, so broadcasting legend Vin Scully did whatever he could to provide exactly that.

Scully called Dodgers games from the booth for nearly seven decades, cementing himself as a legend in the MLB world. His storytelling was an art form, which he perfected, and his calm demeanor provided fans with a sense of safety — something the entire world needs nowadays.

He’s 92 years old, so he no longer calls Dodgers games, but he clearly has not lost the ability to do so. Scully proved that in providing some play-by-play for Dodger Stadium renovations.

While Opening Day has been put on hold, the work at Dodger Stadium has continued. Check out the latest renovations, narrated by Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/oKSELzESfL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 17, 2020

Still amazing.