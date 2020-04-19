Peyton Manning shares sage advice he delivered to Joe Burrow

LSU product Joe Burrow is on track to become the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he recently received some advice from a former NFL legend who was once in his shoes.
It was roughly two decades ago, back in 1998, when the Colts selected Peyton Manning with the first overall pick. He went on to win a title playing for Indianapolis, as well as during his swan song in Denver, in his final season.
Manning was one of the smartest quarterbacks to have ever played the game, so when he speaks, anyone would be wise to listen. Apparently, Burrow did, when the two had a conversation on the phone last week.
Sage advice from one of the greatest to have ever played the game.
