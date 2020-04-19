Soccer superstar David Beckham participates in the One World: Together at Home concert

Former English Premier League superstar David Beckham of London, England participated in the global One World: Together at Home concert, which was seen on ABC, NBC and CBS in the United States on Saturday night. Beckham and his wife, musician Victoria Beckham (one of the former Spice Girls) recognized the outstanding work of health care professionals and then introduced British musician Elton John, who sang his hit song, “I’m Still Standing.”

In the show’s first half hour, Beckham had the following message according to Seamus Duff of The Mirror:

“It’s great to be able to join you for this amazing event and lend our support of the global community all coming together at this difficult time for the world. If there is any silver lining to come out of this situation, it has meant lots of time together as a family, and to this we are grateful. We know there are people out there risking everything to keep us all safe. We want to join with all of you to say a huge thank you to them.”

The concert occurred to thank medical personnel on the front lines around the world and to support the World Health Organization during a time when United States President Donald Trump announced the United States would halt funding. There are currently 2, 386, 029 cases of coronavirus in the world and 163, 921 deaths. In the United Kingdom, there are 120, 067 cases and 16, 060 deaths.

Beckham had 62 goals in 265 games for Manchester United in the English Premier League from 1992 to 2003. He then moved on to Real Madrid where he had 13 goals in 116 games from 2003 to 2007. Then from 2007 to 2012, Beckham played 98 games for the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer and had 18 goals.

Beckham also played 115 games for the English National Team as a midfielder and had 17 goals from 1996 to 2009. Three of those goals came during the World Cup. They came in a 2-0 England win over Colombia at the 1998 World Cup in Lens, France, in a 1-0 win over Argentina at the 2002 World Cup in Sapporo, Japan and in a 1-0 England win over Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.