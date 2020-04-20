Funny video of Allen Iverson taunting young Lou William surfaces

Allen Iverson has a ton of personality, so he was always fun to watch, both on and off the court.

His famous “Practice” rant is one of the best postgame presser moments we’ve ever seen, and NBA fans will never forget it.

Not only that, AI treated fans to some hilarious moments on the court as well, trash talking and doing whatever he could to get in the heads of his opponents.

Even his teammates were fair game as well, as we recently found out, with this old video of him taunting a young Lou Williams on the Sixers.

Too funny.