Look: Deshaun Watson turns heads wearing Miami Dolphins shirt

Deshaun Watson fired off a cryptic tweet after the Texans shipped off DeAndre Hopkins, and it’s fair to wonder how he’s feeling right now.
He does, after all, lack a No. 1 receiving target to throw to, despite the Texans’ efforts to bring in other guys. None of them will fill the void left by Hopkins, who was Watson’s go-to receiver, and security blanket — at all times.
So when he rocked this Miami Dolphins shirt, fans took notice.
It’s likely nothing, but is interesting nonetheless. It does appear that Watson isn’t thrilled over the Texans’ recent moves — that much we know.
Comments