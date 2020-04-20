Look: Deshaun Watson turns heads wearing Miami Dolphins shirt

Deshaun Watson fired off a cryptic tweet after the Texans shipped off DeAndre Hopkins, and it’s fair to wonder how he’s feeling right now.

He does, after all, lack a No. 1 receiving target to throw to, despite the Texans’ efforts to bring in other guys. None of them will fill the void left by Hopkins, who was Watson’s go-to receiver, and security blanket — at all times.

So when he rocked this Miami Dolphins shirt, fans took notice.

Deshaun Watson working out in south Florida in a a dolphins shirt today… pic.twitter.com/LSqdIBtuDA — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) April 19, 2020

It’s likely nothing, but is interesting nonetheless. It does appear that Watson isn’t thrilled over the Texans’ recent moves — that much we know.