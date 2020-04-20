Rob Gronkowksi plays basketball against 'invisible' LeBron to busy himself during quarantine (Video)

Rob Gronkowski may be an extremely active person, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not doing whatever it takes to keep busy during the current “stay at home” order.

Athletes — current and former — are trying to set the right example for everyone to follow, using social media to show they can get creative and enjoy themselves while quarantined.

Gronk did exactly that, taking to TikTok to give the world a peek into a game against his “invisible quarantine friend, LeBron.” He also did what he called a “funky dunky dance,” as you can see below.

Gronk’s a trend-setter, that’s for sure.