Touchdowns and Tangents: 2020 Mock Draft, Christian McCaffrey and more

Touchdowns and Tangents features a Live Mock Draft one week away from the first remote NFL Draft.
Kenny and Pete get some laughs and jokes out of the fact that GMS and reporters are going full fantasy basement draft due to COVID-19. They took turns making selections and impersonating breakdowns. Some of it hit and most of it flames but it’s a one of a kind experience.
You can check out how these two NFL Draft analysts mocked the first two rounds.
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Pete’s Pick
|Kenny’s Pick
|1
|1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
|1
|2
|Washington Redskins
|Chase Young
|Edge
|OSU
|
Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
|1
|3
|Detroit Lions
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|OSU
|
Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
|1
|4
|New York Giants
|Jedrick Willis Jr.
|OT
|AL
|
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
|1
|5
|Miami Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|AL
|
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
|1
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|OR
|
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|1
|7
|Carolina Panthers
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|Clemson
|
Triston Wirfs, OT, Iowa
|1
|8
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Iowa
|
Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama
|1
|9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Derrick Brown
|DT
|Auburn
|
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|1
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Louisville
|
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
|1
|11
|New York Jets
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|
Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn
|1
|12
|Las Vegas Raiders
|CJ Anderson
|CB
|Florida
|
Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
|1
|13
|San Francisco 49ers Via Colts
|Javon Kinlaw
|DT
|South Carolina
|
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
|1
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Georgia
|
Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina
|1
|15
|Denver Broncos
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|
Henry Riggs III, WR, Alabama
|1
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|TCU
|
K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
|1
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|K’Laon Chaisson
|Edge
|LSU
|
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
|1
|18
|Miami Dolphins via Steelers
|Grant Delpit
|S
|LSU
|
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
|1
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders via Bears
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
|1
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars via Rams
|Kristian Fuller
|CB
|LSU
|
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
|1
|21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|
Philadelphia Eagles: Grant Delpit, FS, LSU
|1
|22
|Minnesota Vikings via Buffalo
|AJ Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
|1
|23
|New England Patriots
|A.J. Epenesa
|Edge
|Iowa
|
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
|1
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|OU
|
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
|1
|25
|Minnesota Vikings
|Josh Jones
|OT
|Houston
|
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
|1
|26
|Miami Dolphins via Houston
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin
|
Cesar Ruiz, Center, Michigan
|1
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Utah
|
A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
|1
|28
|Baltimore Ravens
|Zach Baun
|LB
|WIsconsin
|
Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
|1
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|Isaiah Wilson
|OT
|Georgia
|
Chase Claypool, WR/TE, Notre Dame
|1
|30
|Green Bay Packers
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
|1
|31
|San francisco 49ers
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Alabama
|
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
|1
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Cesar Ruiz
|OL
|Michigan
|
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
|2
|33
|Bengals
|Austin Jackson
|OT
|USC
|
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
|2
|34
|Colts via Redskins
|Tee higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|
Michael Pittman Jr, WR, USC
|2
|35
|Lions
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Auburn
|
A.J. Espinosa, EDGE, Iowa
|2
|36
|Giants
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Baylor
|
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
|2
|37
|Chargers
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|OT
|Auburn
|
Deandre Swift, RB, Georgia
|2
|38
|Panthers
|Ross Blacklock
|DT
|TCU
|
Zach Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin
|2
|39
|Dolphins
|Laviska Shenault
|WR
|Colorado
|
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
|2
|40
|Texans via Cardinals
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|Missouri
|
Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU
|2
|41
|Browns
|Jeremy Chinn
|DB
|Southern Illinois
|
Antione Winfield Jr, FS, Minnesota
|2
|42
|Jaguars
|Josh Uche
|Edge
|Michigan
|
Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
|2
|43
|Bears via Raiders
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|Virginia
|
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
|2
|44
|Colts via Redskins
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|OSU
|
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
|2
|45
|Buccanneers
|Jalen Raegor
|WR
|TCU
|
Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
|2
|46
|Broncos
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|DB
|Minnesota
|
Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU
|2
|47
|Falcons
|D’Andra Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|
Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
|2
|48
|Jets
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
|2
|49
|Steelers
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Edge
|Penn State
|
Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma
|2
|50
|Bears via Raiders
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|ASU
|
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
|2
|51
|Cowboys
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Notre Dame
|
Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
|2
|52
|Rams
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|OC
|LSU
|
Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
|2
|53
|Eagles
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|USC
|
K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
|2
|54
|Bills
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|Auburn
|
Tyler Biadasz, C/OG, Wisconsin
|2
|55
|Ravens via Pats via ATL
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|
Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple
|2
|56
|Dolphins via Saints
|Lucas Niang
|OT
|TCU
|
Xavier McKinney, FS/SS,
|2
|57
|Rams via Texans
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Penn State
|
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
|2
|58
|Vikings
|Jabari Zuniga
|Edge
|Florida
|
Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A & M
|2
|59
|Seahawks
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|Dayton
|
Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois
|2
|60
|Ravens
|Robert Hunt
|OG
|Louisiana
|
Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn
|2
|61
|Titans
|Neville Gallimore
|DT
|OU
|
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
|2
|62
|Packers
|Ezra Cleveland
|OT
|Boise State
|
Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
|2
|63
|Chiefs via 49ers
|Terrell Lewis
|Edge
|Alabama
|
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
|2
|64
|Seahawks via Chiefs
|Darrell Taylor
|Edge
|Tennessee
|
Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
They’ve covered the Draft the past few years including covering the Senior Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. They planned to attend this year’s draft before the world shut down. Kenny and Pete enjoy doing Mock Drafts because they love demonstrating how hard it can be to mess up or get a pick right.
Here is the rest of the topics from the week’s show:
#LetsTalkAboutIt
- Christian McCaffery gets $64 million extension. What it means for that 2017 draft class. Now the highest paid running back of all time.
- Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen first confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Von Miller has the Rona
- More Pro day workouts: Jalen Raegor runs a 4.2 40.
You can listen to this show on touchdownsandtangents.com as well as your favorite podcast app. Tune in every Thursday for culture, context and community.
Comments