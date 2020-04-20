Touchdowns and Tangents: 2020 Mock Draft, Christian McCaffrey and more

Left Coast Sports

By April 20, 2020

By

Touchdowns and Tangents features a Live Mock Draft one week away from the first remote NFL Draft.

Kenny and Pete get some laughs and jokes out of the fact that GMS and reporters are going full fantasy basement draft due to COVID-19. They took turns making selections and impersonating breakdowns. Some of it hit and most of it flames but it’s a one of a kind experience.

You can check out how these two NFL Draft analysts mocked the first two rounds.

Round Pick Team Pete’s Pick Kenny’s Pick
1 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
1 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young Edge OSU
Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
1 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB OSU
Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
1 4 New York Giants Jedrick Willis Jr. OT AL
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
1 5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB AL
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
1 6 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert QB OR
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
1 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson
Triston Wirfs, OT, Iowa
1 8 Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa
Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama
1 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Derrick Brown DT Auburn
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
1 10 Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton OT Louisville
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
1 11 New York Jets CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma
Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn
1 12 Las Vegas Raiders CJ Anderson CB Florida
Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
1 13 San Francisco 49ers Via Colts Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
1 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas OT Georgia
Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina
1 15 Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama
Henry Riggs III, WR, Alabama
1 16 Atlanta Falcons Jeff Gladney CB TCU
K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
1 17 Dallas Cowboys K’Laon Chaisson Edge LSU
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
1 18 Miami Dolphins via Steelers Grant Delpit S LSU
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
1 19 Las Vegas Raiders via Bears Justin Jefferson WR LSU
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
1 20 Jacksonville Jaguars via Rams Kristian Fuller CB LSU
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
1 21 Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Queen LB LSU
Philadelphia Eagles: Grant Delpit, FS, LSU
1 22 Minnesota Vikings via Buffalo AJ Terrell CB Clemson
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
1 23 New England Patriots A.J. Epenesa Edge Iowa
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
1 24 New Orleans Saints Kenneth Murray LB OU
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
1 25 Minnesota Vikings Josh Jones OT Houston
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
1 26 Miami Dolphins via Houston Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin
Cesar Ruiz, Center, Michigan
1 27 Seattle Seahawks Jaylon Johnson CB Utah
A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
1 28 Baltimore Ravens Zach Baun LB WIsconsin
Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
1 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson OT Georgia
Chase Claypool, WR/TE, Notre Dame
1 30 Green Bay Packers Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
1 31 San francisco 49ers Xavier McKinney S Alabama
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
1 32 Kansas City Chiefs Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
2 33 Bengals Austin Jackson OT USC
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
2 34 Colts via Redskins Tee higgins WR Clemson
Michael Pittman Jr, WR, USC
2 35 Lions Marlon Davidson DL Auburn
A.J. Espinosa, EDGE, Iowa
2 36 Giants Denzel Mims WR Baylor
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
2 37 Chargers Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn
Deandre Swift, RB, Georgia
2 38 Panthers Ross Blacklock DT TCU
Zach Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin
2 39 Dolphins Laviska Shenault WR Colorado
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
2 40 Texans via Cardinals Jordan Elliott DT Missouri
Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU
2 41 Browns Jeremy Chinn DB Southern Illinois
Antione Winfield Jr, FS, Minnesota
2 42 Jaguars Josh Uche Edge Michigan
Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
2 43 Bears via Raiders Bryce Hall CB Virginia
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
2 44 Colts via Redskins Damon Arnette CB OSU
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
2 45 Buccanneers Jalen Raegor WR TCU
Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
2 46 Broncos Antoine Winfield Jr. DB Minnesota
Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU
2 47 Falcons D’Andra Swift RB Georgia
Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
2 48 Jets Trevon Diggs CB Alabama
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
2 49 Steelers Yetur Gross-Matos Edge Penn State
Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma
2 50 Bears via Raiders Brandon Aiyuk WR ASU
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
2 51 Cowboys Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame
Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
2 52 Rams Lloyd Cushenberry OC LSU
Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
2 53 Eagles Michael Pittman WR USC
K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
2 54 Bills Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn
Tyler Biadasz, C/OG, Wisconsin
2 55 Ravens via Pats via ATL Kyle Dugger DB Lenoir-Rhyne
Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple
2 56 Dolphins via Saints Lucas Niang OT TCU
Xavier McKinney, FS/SS,
2 57 Rams via Texans KJ Hamler WR Penn State
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
2 58 Vikings Jabari Zuniga Edge Florida
Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A & M
2 59 Seahawks Adam Trautman TE Dayton
Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois
2 60 Ravens Robert Hunt OG Louisiana
Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn
2 61 Titans Neville Gallimore DT OU
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
2 62 Packers Ezra Cleveland OT Boise State
Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
2 63 Chiefs via 49ers Terrell Lewis Edge Alabama
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
2 64 Seahawks via Chiefs Darrell Taylor Edge Tennessee
Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

They’ve covered the Draft the past few years including covering the Senior Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. They planned to attend this year’s draft before the world shut down. Kenny and Pete enjoy doing Mock Drafts because they love demonstrating how hard it can be to mess up or get a pick right.

Here is the rest of the topics from the week’s show:

#LetsTalkAboutIt

  1. Christian McCaffery gets $64 million extension. What it means for that 2017 draft class.  Now the highest paid running back of all time.
  2. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen first confirmed case of COVID-19.
  3. Von Miller has the Rona
  4. More Pro day workouts: Jalen Raegor runs a 4.2 40.

You can listen to this show on touchdownsandtangents.com as well as your favorite podcast app. Tune in every Thursday for culture, context and community.

