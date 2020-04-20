Touchdowns and Tangents: 2020 Mock Draft, Christian McCaffrey and more

Touchdowns and Tangents features a Live Mock Draft one week away from the first remote NFL Draft.

Kenny and Pete get some laughs and jokes out of the fact that GMS and reporters are going full fantasy basement draft due to COVID-19. They took turns making selections and impersonating breakdowns. Some of it hit and most of it flames but it’s a one of a kind experience.

You can check out how these two NFL Draft analysts mocked the first two rounds.

Round Pick Team Pete’s Pick Kenny’s Pick 1 1 Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 1 2 Washington Redskins Chase Young Edge OSU Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State 1 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB OSU Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State 1 4 New York Giants Jedrick Willis Jr. OT AL Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson 1 5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB AL Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon 1 6 Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert QB OR Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville 1 7 Carolina Panthers Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson Triston Wirfs, OT, Iowa 1 8 Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama 1 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Derrick Brown DT Auburn Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama 1 10 Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton OT Louisville Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia 1 11 New York Jets CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn 1 12 Las Vegas Raiders CJ Anderson CB Florida Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma 1 13 San Francisco 49ers Via Colts Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama 1 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas OT Georgia Javon Kinlaw, IDL, South Carolina 1 15 Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama Henry Riggs III, WR, Alabama 1 16 Atlanta Falcons Jeff Gladney CB TCU K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU 1 17 Dallas Cowboys K’Laon Chaisson Edge LSU C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida 1 18 Miami Dolphins via Steelers Grant Delpit S LSU Austin Jackson, OT, USC 1 19 Las Vegas Raiders via Bears Justin Jefferson WR LSU Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma 1 20 Jacksonville Jaguars via Rams Kristian Fuller CB LSU Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU 1 21 Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Queen LB LSU Philadelphia Eagles: Grant Delpit, FS, LSU 1 22 Minnesota Vikings via Buffalo AJ Terrell CB Clemson Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU 1 23 New England Patriots A.J. Epenesa Edge Iowa Jordan Love, QB, Utah State 1 24 New Orleans Saints Kenneth Murray LB OU Patrick Queen, LB, LSU 1 25 Minnesota Vikings Josh Jones OT Houston Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson 1 26 Miami Dolphins via Houston Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin Cesar Ruiz, Center, Michigan 1 27 Seattle Seahawks Jaylon Johnson CB Utah A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson 1 28 Baltimore Ravens Zach Baun LB WIsconsin Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan 1 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson OT Georgia Chase Claypool, WR/TE, Notre Dame 1 30 Green Bay Packers Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor 1 31 San francisco 49ers Xavier McKinney S Alabama Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama 1 32 Kansas City Chiefs Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin 2 33 Bengals Austin Jackson OT USC Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU 2 34 Colts via Redskins Tee higgins WR Clemson Michael Pittman Jr, WR, USC 2 35 Lions Marlon Davidson DL Auburn A.J. Espinosa, EDGE, Iowa 2 36 Giants Denzel Mims WR Baylor Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU 2 37 Chargers Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn Deandre Swift, RB, Georgia 2 38 Panthers Ross Blacklock DT TCU Zach Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin 2 39 Dolphins Laviska Shenault WR Colorado J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State 2 40 Texans via Cardinals Jordan Elliott DT Missouri Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL, LSU 2 41 Browns Jeremy Chinn DB Southern Illinois Antione Winfield Jr, FS, Minnesota 2 42 Jaguars Josh Uche Edge Michigan Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn 2 43 Bears via Raiders Bryce Hall CB Virginia Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State 2 44 Colts via Redskins Damon Arnette CB OSU Josh Jones, OT, Houston 2 45 Buccanneers Jalen Raegor WR TCU Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia 2 46 Broncos Antoine Winfield Jr. DB Minnesota Ross Blacklock, IDL, TCU 2 47 Falcons D’Andra Swift RB Georgia Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama 2 48 Jets Trevon Diggs CB Alabama Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State 2 49 Steelers Yetur Gross-Matos Edge Penn State Neville Gallimore, IDL, Oklahoma 2 50 Bears via Raiders Brandon Aiyuk WR ASU Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah 2 51 Cowboys Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State 2 52 Rams Lloyd Cushenberry OC LSU Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State 2 53 Eagles Michael Pittman WR USC K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State 2 54 Bills Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn Tyler Biadasz, C/OG, Wisconsin 2 55 Ravens via Pats via ATL Kyle Dugger DB Lenoir-Rhyne Matt Hennessy, IOL, Temple 2 56 Dolphins via Saints Lucas Niang OT TCU Xavier McKinney, FS/SS, 2 57 Rams via Texans KJ Hamler WR Penn State Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State 2 58 Vikings Jabari Zuniga Edge Florida Justin Madubuike, IDL, Texas A & M 2 59 Seahawks Adam Trautman TE Dayton Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois 2 60 Ravens Robert Hunt OG Louisiana Marlon Davidson, IDL, Auburn 2 61 Titans Neville Gallimore DT OU Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame 2 62 Packers Ezra Cleveland OT Boise State Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia 2 63 Chiefs via 49ers Terrell Lewis Edge Alabama Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State 2 64 Seahawks via Chiefs Darrell Taylor Edge Tennessee Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

They’ve covered the Draft the past few years including covering the Senior Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. They planned to attend this year’s draft before the world shut down. Kenny and Pete enjoy doing Mock Drafts because they love demonstrating how hard it can be to mess up or get a pick right.

Here is the rest of the topics from the week’s show:

#LetsTalkAboutIt

Christian McCaffery gets $64 million extension. What it means for that 2017 draft class. Now the highest paid running back of all time. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen first confirmed case of COVID-19. Von Miller has the Rona More Pro day workouts: Jalen Raegor runs a 4.2 40.

You can listen to this show on touchdownsandtangents.com as well as your favorite podcast app. Tune in every Thursday for culture, context and community.