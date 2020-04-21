5 Most Expensive Mike Trout Baseball Cards

Mike Trout rookie cards are quite famous amongst the baseball fans. He is only 27 years old but already a seven-time all-star, not just that, he has also won silver slugger six times in a row. He is loved by many including the traditionalists. He is considered to be one of the best baseball players ever. Trout was recruited by the Los Angeles angels at the tender age of 18. His breakthrough performances made him win the American League rookie of the year. Many along the way thought that trout wouldn’t be able to live up to the hype but mike trout rookie cards broke the sale records which increased the value of his card enormously. Trout has outshined at every part of the game when all this mike trout rookie card hype was created it was like a gold rush, people were trying to get their hands on all the cards they could. The excessive demand leads to extremely high prices since then the prices have fluctuated here and there but the demand and fame have remained endless, a hobby for the modern era.

However, these cards are not the old-style rookie cards but they are sold and are demanded like them. In this article, we will further talk about the mike trout rookie cards and there rewards. The best of his cards were released and sold between 2009 and 2011 although they were limited cards printed at that time the demand for it is still a constant.

2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Autographs Mike Trout: This, the 2009 bowman chrome draft prospect autographs mike trout #BDPP89 card is straight forwardly the greatest and iconic mike trout card. It represents a mike trout on-card signature and the brand power, bowman chrome. There are two types in it as well, the refractor parallels which are much more quantity and the gold refractor which is widely popular amongst the dealers.

2009 Bowman Sterling Prospect Autographs Mike Trout: This, 2009 bowman sterling prospect autographs mike trout card was released in 2009 with one other mike trout autography card by Topps. However, this card was overshadowed by the other one but that’s not relevant when talking about the best mike trout cards. This card’s sticker autograph took away some of the attention but this card still is one of the widely popular and important cards for the collectors.

2009 Donruss Elite Extra Edition Mike Trout #57 Autograph: This third card on the list is the 2009 Donruss elite extra edition mike trout #57 autograph #/495. When this card was first released it lacked the official logos but the collectors overlooked it by buying them endlessly putting it third on the list of the best mike trout rookie cards.

2010 Bowman Platinum Prospect Autograph Refractors Mike Trout : This, bowman platinum prospect autograph refractors mike trout #MT card was released in 2010, following the list, not many cards were released in this year. However, this card was released during the major games that he first played. The look of this card perhaps is not very exciting, it is hard-signed and has a picture from the starting of his career in the uniform, but this card still makes to the top mike trout rookie cards.

2011 Topps Finest Rookie Refractor Autographs Mike Trout #84 #/499: This mike trout rookie card was released in the year 2011 by Topps. This card is widely popular amongst collectors and is the better choice. It has an autograph as well as the number and the colored parallels add the required charm to it which helped this card make to the top five list of the best mike trout card.

In the end, all mike trout rookie cards have faced the greatest achievements and are endlessly popular amongst the fans and collectors. Anything with mike trout autograph and photograph is always in demand.