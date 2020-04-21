Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Apr 21/20

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Jinh Yu Frey Atomweight 111 2 2 Miranda Maverick Flyweight 107.5 3 3 Vanessa Porto Flyweight 97.5 4 4 Julija Stoliarenko Fthr/Bntmwght 90 5 5 Kanako Murata Strawweight 82.5 6 6 Kay Hansen Strawweight 76.5 7 7 DeAnna Bennett Flyweight 65 8 8 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 57.5 9 9 Victoria Leonardo Flyweight 56.5 10 10 Pam Sorenson Fthr/Bntmwght 53 11 11 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 52.5 12 12 Viviane Pereira Atomweight 47 13 13 Kailin Curran Strawweight 46.5 14 14 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 41.5 15 15 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 36.5 16 15 Taneisha Tennant Fthr/Bntmwght 35.5 17 17 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 35 18 18 Chelsea Chandler Fthr/Bntmwght 34.5 19 19 Emily Ducote Strawweight 33.5 20 19 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 32.5 21 21 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 32 21 21 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 32 21 21 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 32 24 24 Kaitlin Young Fthr/Bntmwght 29 25 25 Shaianna Rincon Fthr/Bntmwght 26.5 26 26 Chantel Coates Flyweight 25 26 26 Kelly Clayton Fthr/Bntmwght 25 28 28 Claire Guthrie Fthr/Bntmwght 22.5 29 29 Auttumn Norton Fthr/Bntmwght 20 30 30 Lisa Verzosa Fthr/Bntmwght 18 31 31 Hope Chase Fthr/Bntmwght 17 32 32 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 16.5 33 33 Katharina Lehner Fthr/Bntmwght 16 34 34 Alyse Anderson Atomweight 14 35 35 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 13 36 36 Taylor Guardado Fthr/Bntmwght 12.5 37 37 Erin Harpe Fthr/Bntmwght 5 37 37 Genia Goodin Strawweight 5 37 37 Mitzi Merry Fthr/Bntmwght 5 37 37 Monica Franco Fthr/Bntmwght 5 41 41 Julia Ottolino Fthr/Bntmwght 4.5 41 41 Linda Mihalec Atomweight 4.5 41 41 Serena de Jesus Fthr/Bntmwght 4.5 41 41 Shino VanHoose Atomweight 4.5 45 45 Brittney Victoria Fthr/Bntmwght 4 45 45 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 4 47 47 Alexa Conners Flyweight 3.5 47 47 Kerri Kenneson Fthr/Bntmwght 3.5 49 49 Cynthia Arceo Strawweight 0 49 49 Faith McMah Fthr/Bntmwght 0 49 49 Florina Moeller Fthr/Bntmwght 0 49 49 Itzel Esquivel Strawweight 0 49 49 Jordan Kaaze Flyweight 0 49 49 Katie Saull Atomweight 0 49 49 Liana Pirosin Strawweight 0 49 49 Maiju Suotama Flyweight 0 49 49 Marilia Santos Flyweight 0 49 49 Marisa Messer-Belenchia Atomweight 0 49 49 Megan Cawley Fthr/Bntmwght 0 49 49 Monique Adriane Atomweight 0 49 49 Morgan Hickam Fthr/Bntmwght 0 49 49 Nicolle Caliari Strawweight 0 49 49 Tina Pettigrew Fthr/Bntmwght 0 49 49 Valerie Wong Strawweight 0

Check back next Tuesday for our feather/bantamweight rankings

Invicta Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights

Flyweights

Strawweights

Atomweights