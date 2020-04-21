Look: Chargers show off new uniforms fo 2020 season

The recent trend is the NFL is for teams to revamp their logo and uniforms. It seems like the Browns and Falcons do it every few years, and is getting a bit ridiculous at this point.

Sure, we understand why it happens, as teams can attempt to sell more merchandise by rolling out new jerseys.

They can also use it as a marketing ploy to usher in a new regime or coaching staff, with a new identity. But when it’s done every few years — we’re looking at you Browns — it begins to lose its effect.

The Chargers are opening a new stadium in 2020, so they’ve elected to revamp their uniforms. Here’s what they look like.

We’re actually fans of those, especially the baby-blue uniforms. The lightning bolt down the side of the pants is a cool look, too.