Rob Gronkowski wants to return to NFL, reunite with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowsi did not return to the Patriots last season, convincing many that the injuries had taken a toll on him, and that he’d stay retired.

But that may not necessarily be the case.

Gronk did finish his career with the Patriots quite banged up, dealing with a back injury, compounding the issues he had with his knee in the years prior. But he’s since had some time to rehab and recover, and given from what we’ve seen on social media, it does appear that he’s back moving well again.

And while the rumors stated that Gronk wasn’t enjoying himself playing in New England under Bill Belichick, a known disciplinarian, that doesn’t necessarily mean he was done with football altogether.

A recent report states that he’s interested in coming out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on the Bucs.

Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has, in fact, begin putting on weight for a return to football, sources say. He’s ready. He wants to return. And Tom Brady wants him back for the #Bucs, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

There’s also this.

Two years ago before the draft, the Patriots agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Lions, but Gronk informed them he’d opt for retirement over playing with a QB other than Tom Brady. Now after a year of retirement, Gronk hoping for a pre-draft trade to reunite with his former QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

It’s important to point out that the Bucs are currently looking to trade tight end OJ Howard, so it’s possible that they’re doing so to make room for Gronk. Stay tuned.

UPDATE: It has been done!

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Just another afternoon in the NFL offseason world. Wow.