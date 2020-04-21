Rob Gronkowski wants to return to NFL, reunite with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowsi did not return to the Patriots last season, convincing many that the injuries had taken a toll on him, and that he’d stay retired.
But that may not necessarily be the case.
Gronk did finish his career with the Patriots quite banged up, dealing with a back injury, compounding the issues he had with his knee in the years prior. But he’s since had some time to rehab and recover, and given from what we’ve seen on social media, it does appear that he’s back moving well again.
And while the rumors stated that Gronk wasn’t enjoying himself playing in New England under Bill Belichick, a known disciplinarian, that doesn’t necessarily mean he was done with football altogether.
A recent report states that he’s interested in coming out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady on the Bucs.
There’s also this.
It’s important to point out that the Bucs are currently looking to trade tight end OJ Howard, so it’s possible that they’re doing so to make room for Gronk. Stay tuned.
UPDATE: It has been done!
Just another afternoon in the NFL offseason world. Wow.
