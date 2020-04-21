Yannick Ngakoue trades shots with Jaguars owner's son Tony Khan on Twitter

The Jaguars are an absolute dumpster fire right now, and they need to trade Yannick Ngakoue as quick as possible, given how big of a distraction he’s been.
Jacksonville has moved a number of its top veteran players, and it appears the team is shopping running back Leonard Fournette as well.
As such, the Jags have more draft picks than any other NFL team, so we’ll see if they can put them to good use. But in the meantime, they need to be focused on the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, to rebuild their roster.
Unfortunately for them, Ngakoue continues to be a distraction, as he actually called out Jaguars Senior Vice President of Football Technology & Analytics Tony Khan on Twitter.
Khan, however, fired back right, as you can see in this back-and-forth exchange.
Gotta get that guy out of Jacksonville, but Khan is right, Ngakoue continues to decrease his value by speaking out on social media. He’s certainly not helping his cause.
