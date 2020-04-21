Yannick Ngakoue trades shots with Jaguars owner's son Tony Khan on Twitter

The Jaguars are an absolute dumpster fire right now, and they need to trade Yannick Ngakoue as quick as possible, given how big of a distraction he’s been.

Jacksonville has moved a number of its top veteran players, and it appears the team is shopping running back Leonard Fournette as well.

As such, the Jags have more draft picks than any other NFL team, so we’ll see if they can put them to good use. But in the meantime, they need to be focused on the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, to rebuild their roster.

Unfortunately for them, Ngakoue continues to be a distraction, as he actually called out Jaguars Senior Vice President of Football Technology & Analytics Tony Khan on Twitter.

Khan, however, fired back right, as you can see in this back-and-forth exchange.

I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason 🤡 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

It’s a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Just trade me . I don’t need the speech 🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Gotta get that guy out of Jacksonville, but Khan is right, Ngakoue continues to decrease his value by speaking out on social media. He’s certainly not helping his cause.