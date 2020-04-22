Anthony Fauci addresses possibility of playing MLB games with fans in stands

There’s much debate among the sports world about whether or not leagues should resume playing games again.

It’s an interesting debate, because the health of the players, fans, coaches and arena staffers isn’t the only issue involved. There’s also a moral issue, as the leagues are tasked with ensuring they’re not responsible for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has spoke out about the issue in the past, saying that sports leagues could eventually resume play, but only in closed arenas.

However, just a few days have passed, and now he’s adjusted his stance a bit, saying it’s “possible” to play MLB games with fans in the stands, during an appearance on “Yes We’re Here.”

“That is possible,” Fauci told Jack Curry,” as transcribed by the New York Post. “But as you said, and I affirm what I have been saying, it’s going to be the virus that determines what the timetable is. Because if we get the virus under really good control and certain regions of the country can get gradually from the gateway to the phase one to the phase two to the phase three, it is conceivable that you may be able to have some baseball with people practicing physical separation. Namely, you don’t pack a stadium.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci breaks down the various possibilities for baseball’s return. Look for @JackCurryYES' full #YESWereHere interview Dr. Fauci right here at 8pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/7FTHjFkZ2W — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 20, 2020

Fauci is all over the place with these takes, and he might want to pick a stance and stick with it. He’s supposed to be the expert that we follow in making major decisions involving the virus.