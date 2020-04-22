Last call for Eagles MACH-10 harvest includes Fields of Dreams

MACH 10 ballots are being harvested from several collection points around the globe. In addition to posting entries in the Comments section below, we have several entrants who have overcome access problems by filing their ballots directly by email (rslupean@excite.com) or to my Facebook link (tom@pcmdist,com).

In the interest of transparency, EYE will publish the entries of some old friends who chose the email or Facebook routes.

Remember “Fieldsie”? You may know him as Fields69, or the Rev. Raymond E. Fields as he is known today. He was the voice of sci-fi literary discussion around here back in the day, as well as a fine Eagles fan, with 49 homeruns (“firsts”) accumulated over his posting career. He also had some memorable debates with good ole Sunny Moonbeam.

Fields’ entry came in via Facebook on April 18 at 12 noon:

1. Mims

2. Reagor

3. Hamler

4. Duvernay

5. Terrell

6. Diggs

7. Chinn

8. Ashtyn Davis

9. Hennessey

10. Bredeson

Another Facebook entry came in on April 22 at 1:00 PM— it was from BEANSTALK himself from Down Under:

1. Lamb

2. Jeudy

3. Ruggs

4. Mims

5. Queen

6. Winfield

7. L. Wilson

8. Tuszka

9. J. Jackson

10. Dugger

With a deadline for entry of April 23 at 12 noon EST, we will keep you informed of any additional ballots which come in through the email or Facebook portals.

Meanwhile, former MACH 10 champ AFRA posted his ballot the old-fashioned way on April 22 at 11:45 A.M.:

AFRA’s entry—

1. Reagor

2. Aiyuk

3. Gandy-Golden

4. Hamler

5. Hennessey

6. Wallace

7. Fuller

8. Dane Jackson

9. D. Taylor

10. W. Gay Jr.