Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski joining Bucs

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady formed one of the best bromances we’ve ever seen in the NFL, and last season fans had to suffer through watching games without them together.

But it appears that break-up will only be short-lived, as Gronk was traded to the Bucs on Tuesday — joining Brady in the Sunshine State.

And Brady could not be happier, it seems. He took to Instagram and did a “Gronk rally call” with a conch shell to celebrate being reunited with the tight end he’s won three Super Bowls with.

“Time to run it back Gronk!” the caption read.

They’re a few years older now — without Bill Belichick calling the shots — so running it back will be no easy task.