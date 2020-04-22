NFL

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski joining Bucs

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski joining Bucs

NFL

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski joining Bucs

By April 22, 2020

By |

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady formed one of the best bromances we’ve ever seen in the NFL, and last season fans had to suffer through watching games without them together.

But it appears that break-up will only be short-lived, as Gronk was traded to the Bucs on Tuesday — joining Brady in the Sunshine State.

And Brady could not be happier, it seems. He took to Instagram and did a “Gronk rally call” with a conch shell to celebrate being reunited with the tight end he’s won three Super Bowls with.

“Time to run it back Gronk!” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram

Time to run it back Gronky!

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

They’re a few years older now — without Bill Belichick calling the shots — so running it back will be no easy task.

NFL, Patriots, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

24m

Chargers 24m ago

As I said on Twitter today, Charger fans now have their own Princess Leia/Return of the Jedi pinup.  Kay Adams, always biased towards the (…)

reply
2hr

NFL 2hr ago

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is just one day away. Nobody knows what to expect in the “virtual draft” with all teams having (…)

More NFL
Home