Look: Aaron Rodges shows off grizzly beard he's been growing amid quarantine

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spent his quarantine time morphing into a caveman, apparently.

Rodgers clearly has not shaven in quite some time, as he was growing out his mustache in the playoffs last season, and now he’s let the beard catch up to it, apparently. Rodgers has been dating the beautiful Danica Patrick, and apparently the former NASCAR driver is cool with him rocking a grizzly look.

He showed off the new look on Pat McAfee and former teammate AJ Hawk’s ESPN pre-draft show, and was all smiles in doing so.

Can’t wait to see if he grows it out up until the NFL season begins.