Rob Gronkowski thanks Patriots fans in heartfelt goodbye post

Rob Gronkowski began his career with the Patriots in 2010, winning three Super Bowls during his tenure there, and he hasn’t forgotten about all the fans that supported him along the way.
Gronk quickly became a legend among Pats fans, as his entertaining, larger-than-life personality made him appeal to the “every man.” He’s truly a man of the people, and the ways that he humanized himself really resonated among fans.
But he’s now moved on, coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Bucs. He did, however, thank Patriots fans for their support over the years in this Instagram post.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. [Robert] Kraft and coach [Bill] Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life. THANK YOU both as well as my former teammates for everything over the years.
New England Patriots fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much. The memories are incredible. #PatsNation” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years. . . New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation. . . I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again. . . And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!! 🏴☠️🏈
Gronk out.