Rob Gronkowski thanks Patriots fans in heartfelt goodbye post

Rob Gronkowski began his career with the Patriots in 2010, winning three Super Bowls during his tenure there, and he hasn’t forgotten about all the fans that supported him along the way.

Gronk quickly became a legend among Pats fans, as his entertaining, larger-than-life personality made him appeal to the “every man.” He’s truly a man of the people, and the ways that he humanized himself really resonated among fans.

But he’s now moved on, coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Bucs. He did, however, thank Patriots fans for their support over the years in this Instagram post.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. [Robert] Kraft and coach [Bill] Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life. THANK YOU both as well as my former teammates for everything over the years.

New England Patriots fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much. The memories are incredible. #PatsNation” he wrote.

Gronk out.