Throwback hoto of shirtless Gardner Minshew rocking jorts on draft day is peak Minshew

A big part of Gardner Minshew’s appeal to casual fans — not only ones that root for the Jags — is his “every man” persona.

Minshew is a humble, simple guy, but he still has the leadership ability to rally his team on the field. He’s not, however, a “ra ra” guy, but instead leads by example, and also by showing his personality a bit. He’s a likable guy, both on and off the field.

And he’s also as blue collar as they come. Minshew posted a throwback photo of when the Jags called him on draft day last year, with him rocking jorts, and no shirt.

A shirtless Gardner Minshew rocking jorts in his backyard while taking a draft call from the Jags one year ago is PEAK MINSHEW🤣 pic.twitter.com/A29qHQZ0gN — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) April 23, 2020

Peak Minshew. Gotta love it.