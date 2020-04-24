Are you looking for some fun sports themed mobile games to play at home? If yes, here are 10 of the best in the industry.

Madden NFL Football

Madden NFL is a new mobile offering by EA – the most popular sports video franchise in the world, that lets you experience gameplay in a whole new level. This game delivers game-changing controls and console-like graphics that are fun to watch in motion. Since EA is always releasing new updates, the game only keeps getting better with time.

NBA 2K18

This mobile-friendly game is packed with new features like deeper MyCAREER that requires you to level up your MyPLAYER. You can also opt to focus on an entire franchise instead of just one player on the “Association Mode.” Here, you will be able to build a dynasty as the seasons unfold. All these games come with 2K’s trademark features, including outstanding controls, realistic graphics and sick beats from Future, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

RBI Baseball 18

RBI Baseball has earned a reputation for being one of the best baseball games optimized for mobile. This game comes complete with ballparks and authentic appearances. Recently, the game created a Franchise Mode that allows you to take your team through many seasons.

Table Tennis Touch

If you are more of a ping Pong person, you will find Table Tennis Touch quite interesting. This game features a Career Mode that rivals the complete experience you find in more prevalent games like Madden. It comes complete with leagues, tournaments, and special events. If you’re looking for a quick few minutes of fun, 13 mini-games should get the job done.

Super Stickman Golf 3

This game is built for golf enthusiasts. Super Stickman 3 comes with new courses for gameplay complete with plenty of additional power-ups, game modes, collectible cards, and trick shots. The best part about this game is its one-time purchase option that permanently eliminated ads and paid power-ups.

True Skate

True Skate provides the ultimate skating fun on the go. This game offers accurate touch-based physics that make the board respond in just the way you’d expect it to move as you move your finger around the screen. This game supports multiple features, including replay sharing, slow motion, and global leaderboards. It also offers a variety of skate parks.

Punch Club

This is a boxing title game optimized for mobile. It allows you to pick a player and gradually train him to become a champion with plenty of tycoon and RPG elements to play with as you rise through the ranks. This game also features an in-depth story mode as you battle to avenge your father’s death and figure out who murdered him.

Archery King

In this game, players go head to head with other people from around the world, and in some cases, you can see the face of the person you are playing against. Beat your opponent by striking your arrow towards the target and unlock new, more powerful gear to help you beat your rivals and climb the ranks.

