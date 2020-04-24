Eagles pick WR Reagor at #21, an early hit for 5 MACHers...

Overall EYE thought it was an excellent joint production by the NFL and ESPN…under the circumstances, of course.
I was surprised that the Eagles and most other teams pretty much stuck to their preordained draft order.
The Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor out of TCU with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The son of former Eagles defensive tackle Montae Reagor, who had a nine-year NFL career, Jalen is a two-time All-Big 12 selection. In his TCU career, he caught 148 receptions for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns in 39 games (25 starts). He finished No. 2 on TCU’s all-time list in receiving touchdowns and sixth in receiving yards in just three seasons.
A true junior, the 5-11, 206-pound Reagor just turned 21 years old in January. A track star in high school, Reagor has enough speed, running a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Where does he fit in the offense? He can line up on the outside, as a motion receiver, and in the slot. He can be utilized on jet sweeps and orbit motions. He can take the top off a defense and generate yards after the catch.
In 2017, Reagor was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year with 33 catches for 576 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season came as a sophomore with 72 catches for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors again as a junior, not only as a wide receiver but as a punt returner as well.
So which fortune-telling MACHers had this guy on their ballots?
GK Brizer, Kent Phil, AFRA, ~BROZ and Fieldsie, that’s who…
But this contest is a long way from over.
Here is how Round 1 went down:
Round 1
1. Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. NY Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. LA Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
7. Carolina: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
8. Arizona: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
9. Jacksonville: CB CJ Henderson, Florida
10. Cleveland: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
11. NY Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
12. Las Vegas: WR Henry Ruggs, Alabama
13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
14. San Francisco f/TB: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
15. Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
16. Atlanta: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
17. Dallas: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
18. Miami f/PIT: OL Austin Jackson, USC
19. Las Vegas f/CHI: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
20. Jacksonville f/LAR: EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
21. Philadelphia: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
22. Minnesota f/BUF: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
23. LA Chargers f/NE: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
24. New Orleans: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
25. San Francisco f/MIN: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA: QB Jordan Love, Utah State
27. Seattle: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
28. Baltimore: LB Patrick Queen, LSU
29. Tennessee: OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
30. Miami f/GB: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
31. Minnesota f/SF: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
32. Kansas City: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU