Fox Sports Midwest to replay 2016 Blues-Blackhawks playoff series

There are two things St. Louis Blues fans are missing while the current NHL season is paused: Watching the Blues (obviously) and watching the Chicago Blackhawks continue their run of mediocrity. Fox Sports Midwest is here to help on both accounts.

Beginning April 27, Fox Sports Midwest will replay the Blues victories from the 2016 seven-game playoff series win against the lowly Blackhawks.

Mon. April 27

7 p.m.

Game 1: Blackhawks at Blues

Tue. April 28

7 p.m.

Game 3: Blues at Blackhawks

Wed. April 29

7 p.m.

Game 4: Blues at Blackhawks

Thurs. April 30

7 p.m.

Game 7: Blackhawks at Blues

Enjoy!