The Best NFL Players to Watch Out for This Season

During any given NFL season, some players shine brightest while others wilt under pressure. And then there are the select few who step up and carry their teams to victory. With the new NFL season about to kick-off, we look at some of the best players to look out for. Whether this is a veteran, a returning player, or a rookie, here are some of the best players to watch out for this season.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL today. During his debut season, Mahomes surpassed all expectations the league had put for him with 50 touchdowns, over five thousand yards, and an MVP trophy. With these stats, Patrick Mahomes established himself as a top quarterback in the NFL. So far, no other quarterback in the league can make no-look on the run passes that Mahomes makes. Although Mahomes can leave the pocket and run, he has extraordinary pocket awareness and only runs if he needs to. This new season, Mahomes is expected to win another MVP award.

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is the best pass-rushing defensive tackle player in the NFL at the moment. This player shows All-Pro talent with amazing quickness, snap anticipation, and football IQ. Overall, this NFL defensive tackle player is unstoppable and unblockable. Aaron Donald set a Rams franchise record when he hit 20.5 sacks. Donald’s first two years in the NFL have been great, and there is no reason to think that he won’t get even better in the coming season.

Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack is one of the best defensive line players in the NFL and a perennial Pro Bowler too. Although Mack has struggled to play defensive end, he is still a beast in the space and a nightmare to match up against thanks to his speed, agility, and instincts to find the ball. Mack became the first player in NFL history to force a fumble in the first four games of an FNL season. He is a true defensive player having logged a pick-six and six forced fumbles. His 12.5 sacks last season are just a starting point.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterback players in the NFL with 6-time Super Bowl Champ, 4-Time Super Bowl MVP, 3-time NFL MV. Although at 42, his touchdown passes were some of the fewest he has recorded since 2006, this veteran quarterback came up in a game-winning drive, sparking a comeback win over the Bills. He still maximizes the Patriot’s talents, which help him to come up huge every time he plays. This season, Tom Brady has something to prove, which he can use as motivation to become the oldest player to win a Super Bowl. A list of NFL elites without Tom Brady wouldn’t be complete.

If you’re looking to make big profits from จีคลับ online betting casino, you must arm yourself with as much real-time data as possible, placing a bet. Only after analyzing the most up to date stats about players will you be able to bet successfully.