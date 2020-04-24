Joe Buck recants tale of when he urinated into trash can while calling Brett Favre touchdown (Video)

Sports broadcasters have to overcome many challenges while calling games live — a lot of which goes completely unnoticed by viewers.

The best play-by-play announcers are the ones that can work through adversity and pull it off, undetected. Apparently, that’s exactly what FOX Sports’ legendary voice Joe Buck once did in the past.

Buck appeared on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, and he shared a story about when he called a Brett Favre touchdown while simultaneously urinating into a trash can during a game in the past.

“I actually called a touchdown on Fox television while I was peeing into a trash can.” – @Buck on @spittinchiclets. LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/8YSZ2dIsZT pic.twitter.com/gVY8P0Cjg0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2020

That’s the stuff of legend right there. What a feat.