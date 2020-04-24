Joe Buck recants tale of when he urinated into trash can while calling Brett Favre touchdown (Video)

Sports broadcasters have to overcome many challenges while calling games live — a lot of which goes completely unnoticed by viewers.
The best play-by-play announcers are the ones that can work through adversity and pull it off, undetected. Apparently, that’s exactly what FOX Sports’ legendary voice Joe Buck once did in the past.
Buck appeared on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, and he shared a story about when he called a Brett Favre touchdown while simultaneously urinating into a trash can during a game in the past.
That’s the stuff of legend right there. What a feat.