Packers GM explains decision to draft Jordan Love, how it effects Aaron Rodgers

The Packers shocked the world when they drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round on Thursday night, given that they have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time under center, and he’s only 36 years of age.

Not only that, the team gave up a fourth-round pick to trade up and do so, when Love likely would’ve available anyway, given that most teams had a second-round grade on him.

It will be interesting to see what effect the signing has on Rodgers. In the meantime, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is attempting to pour water on any potential fire, in comments he made to the media explaining the move to draft Love.

“Aaron’s been around a long time and knows what we’re playing for right now,” Gutekunst said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s official website. “We have the best quarterback in the National Football League and we plan to have him for a while competing for championships.

“I think he’ll be a pro’s pro. He’s playing for legacy-type things, historic-type stuff. I know he’s very, very motivated.”

We’ll see how it shakes out, but it’s a suspect move, and deserves criticism.