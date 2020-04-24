MMA Manifesto

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

By April 24, 2020

By |

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje
May 9, 2020
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida

 

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,560-  stacked

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Interim Lightweight Championship:
Tony Ferguson   (25-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje   (21-2, #5 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweight Championship:
Henry Cejudo   (15-2, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Dominick Cruz   (22-2, #5 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:
Francis Ngannou   (14-3, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik  (10-0, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Jeremy Stephens   (28-17, 1 NC, #20 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar   (20-4, #11 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy   (5-2, 1 NC, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Yorgan de Castro   (6-0, #29 ranked heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone   (36-14, 1 NC, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Pettis   (22-10, #12 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Aleksei Oleinik   (58-13-1, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Fabricio Werdum   (23-8-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza   (15-6, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson   (17-7, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza   (26-8, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight) vs  Uriah Hall   (15-9, #12 ranked middleweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Vicente Luque   (17-7-1, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price   (14-3, 1 NC, #11 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Bryce Mitchell   (12-0, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Rosa   (12-3, #30 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ryan Spann   (17-5, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey   (33-13, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC 249 odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

30m

Colts 30m ago

What’s up, Colts fans? Here we are. It’s draft day, and time for another draft diary. In the past, I’ve watched the round through the (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home