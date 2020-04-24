UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje

May 9, 2020

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,560- stacked

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,400

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Interim Lightweight Championship:

Tony Ferguson (25-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (21-2, #5 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweight Championship:

Henry Cejudo (15-2, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Dominick Cruz (22-2, #5 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:

Francis Ngannou (14-3, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-0, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Jeremy Stephens (28-17, 1 NC, #20 ranked featherweight) vs Calvin Kattar (20-4, #11 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Greg Hardy (5-2, 1 NC, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Yorgan de Castro (6-0, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-14, 1 NC, #25 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Pettis (22-10, #12 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Aleksei Oleinik (58-13-1, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Fabricio Werdum (23-8-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Carla Esparza (15-6, #10 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson (17-7, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Uriah Hall (15-9, #12 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Vicente Luque (17-7-1, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (14-3, 1 NC, #11 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Bryce Mitchell (12-0, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Rosa (12-3, #30 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ryan Spann (17-5, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey (33-13, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

