WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (4/24): Triple H Celebrates 25th Year Career, Two Money In The Bank Qualifiers Revealed, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown was filmed once again in an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show featured two Money In The Bank qualifying matches including Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks and Drew Gulak vs. King Corbin. The show also advertised a celebration for the 25th year career of Triple H with the company.

The show kicked off with the new SmackDown tag team champions The New Day. Kofi shows appreciation for Big E for winning the titles for the team. They talk about having a record 8 time tag team championship. Lucha House Party interrupt to congratulate them. The Miz and John Morrison come out, saying that they call their title win a fluke since it wasn’t a tag team match. Miz challenges them for the titles. Lucha House Party gets involved in the conversation to try and get a shot. The Forgotten Sons come out to interrupt them. Steve Cutler talks about his team serving this country. He said they are going to run over the tag division and be forgotten no more. Jaxson Ryker says that Miz has played a marine in movies but he is face to face with a real life marine. They say they are going to make their mark. They attack New Day and Lucha House Party in the ring as Miz and Morrison escape.

Renee Young interviews Miz and Morrison. They say they are going to make things right tonight.

King Corbin Defeated Drew Gulak To Advance To The Money In The Bank Ladder Match

👀 ON THE PRIZE. King @BaronCorbinWWE is ready to risk it all as the latest to qualify for the Men's #MITB #LadderMatch! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UuYJSDoiem — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2020

After the match, Nakamura and Cesaro hold up Gulak for Corbin. Corbin nails Drew with the scepter.

Sheamus Defeated Daniel Vidot

They show Chapter Three of Jeff Hardy’s Redemption.

Sheamus intimidates Michael Cole by taking off his head set and throwing it on the ground.

Lucha House Party Defeated The Miz And John Morrison

Lacey Evans Defeated Sasha Banks To Qualify For The Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Tamina super kicks Bayley as her and Sasha make their way up the stage.

A promo highlighting the history between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman is shown.

Dana Brooke returns the favor for what Carmella said to her last week about being more focused on the Money In The Bank Qualifier Match next week as Carmella is going up against Mandy Rose. Carmella says she is more focused on winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships with Dana.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Defeated Carmella and Dana Brooke To Retain The Women’s Tag Team Championship

Triple H makes his way to the ring for his 25th year career celebration. He says it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years. WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels interrupts him. He asks him if he really was going to start this celebration without him. He says he got two words for him, “Social Distancing.” He says he has sent out invitations to his loved ones for his celebration. Triple H looks around to only see Cole and Graves. Shawn and Triple H reminisce on Shawn’s 25th year career celebration, joking that it never existed. Shawn shows Triple H bloopers of their DX segments. Shawn then tells Triple H that his WrestleMania moments were better than his. He shows all of Triple H’s losses at WrestleMania. Shawn mocks Triple H for his career taking off until he met Stephanie. Stephanie McMahon calls Triple H through video chat, yelling at Shawn for mocking her. Shawn mentions Ric Flair. Flair calls Triple H through video chat saying congratulating him.

Back from commercial break, Road Dogg calls Triple H to video chat. He comments on his haircut. Triple H hangs up. Shawn is worried about going over time. Triple H says he’s got that covered. Vince McMahon comes out, trashing Triple H, saying that fans would chant boring right now and brings up the Katie Vick storyline. He compares it to Bayley: This Is Your Life and the debut of the Goobledy Gooker. He says that in all seriousness he loves him. Vince tells them the segment is horrible and asks them to wrap it up as he walks out. Triple H asks if Vince is kicking them out.

The show ends with the lights slowly going out with Shawn and Triple H still in the ring.