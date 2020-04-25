Look: Bill Belichick lets his dog take over his draft seat

The Patriots keep everything close to the vest in terms of personnel decisions, and they do that by having a small front office, at least when compared to other NFL teams.

It all runs through head coach Bill Belichick — similar to the model the Texans have been employing with Bill O’Brien.

But on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night, Belichick handed over the keys to the castle, in a shocking move.

And he gave them to his dog, who was seen in his draft seat at one point.

Bill Belichick has been replaced by a dog pic.twitter.com/gE0QSHgMm5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 24, 2020

You just know the dog will find a sleeper from a small school somewhere, probably in the midwest.