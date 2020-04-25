Now we cipher a wild Eagles (and MACH 10) draft tally

Still catching up on a lot that went down…the Great JB99 had warned us of a trade-back scenario, as well as a mid-round move for a QB by the Eagles. Little did EYE suspect, however, that the entire MACH 10 scouting sequence would be skewed by an incredible 2nd round play for a Lamar Jackson clone.
Drafting that QB at #53 overall threw off my entire MACH entry.
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2020 NFL Draft with eight picks and ended up with 10 new rookies. Here’s an overview of this year’s draft class.
1st – No. 21 – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
2nd – No. 53 – Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
3rd – No. 103 – Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
4th – No. 127 – K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson
4th – No. 145 – Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
5th – No. 168 – John Hightower, WR, Boise State
6th – No. 196 – Shaun Bradley, LB, Penn State
6th – No. 200 – Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
6th – No. 210 – Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
7th – No. 233 – Casey Toohill, DE, Stanford
Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson explain the Eagles picking Jalen Hurts in the second round
In addition, the Eagles and 49ers flipped their sixth-round picks in this year’s draft. The result? —
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES RECEIVE — Marquise Goodwin, No. 210
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS RECEIVED – No. 190
That’s a lot of data to process.
To complicate matters further, the Eagles officially announced they’ve agreed to terms with the following 12 undrafted players:
DB Grayland Arnold
WR Manasseh Bailey
OG Juliian Good-Jones
DB Michael Jacquet
C Luke Juriga
RB Adrian Killins
LB Dante Olson
DB Elijah Riley
DB Prince Smith
TE Noah Togiai
RB Michael Warren
DT Raequan Williams
At the risk of information overload, let’s look at the MACH 10 finalists:
KENT PHIL NUNN had three (3) correct picks in Reagor, Wallace and Taylor. AFRA also had three (3) correct picks in Reagor, Wallace and Taylor.
AFRA has the earlier time stamp (4/22/20 11:45 A.M.)
Performing well were PALMY and PARDO, each with two (2) picks in Hightower and Bradley. Likewise, GK Brizer nailed two (2) picks with Reagor and Taylor.
~BROZ, T-BONE and FIELDSIE each hit on one (1) selection.
We will wait for a final review before officially declaring the MACH 10 Champion for 2020.