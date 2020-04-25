Online Gambling and Electronic Wallet Payment Methods

Payment methods are always necessary when it comes to trading or online gambling. If you want secure transfers, using an electronic wallet or e-wallet could be the best, fastest and safest way to transfer your money online. We have put together a list of some of the most popular electronic wallets that many sports bookmakers use online today. Be certain to select the one that best suits your requirements. Almost all bookmakers both accept the methods described here.

SKRILL

Moneybookers has been renamed and renamed Skrill. If you don’t know what Skrill is: it is an electronic wallet (e-wallet), which allows people to send and receive payments online safely? You can use your Skype account for example or make a purchase from more than 100,000 sites like eBay. Com.

Skrill is one of the largest and most trusted providers of electronic wallets, with 25 million customers worldwide.

FREE INSTANT TRANSFERS AND ELECTRONIC WALLETS

Skrill’s electronic wallet allows you to sign up and open your account for free, where you can instantly start sending and receiving money. The payment system works in real time, which means that you will not have to wait long before seeing the money in your account and the same goes for any withdrawal. You can receive money from all over the world, from more than 190 countries and in more than 35 currencies; however Skrill charges a 1% fee up to a maximum of € 10 / $ 13.50 for sending money. Various other fees apply in each country and some withdrawal costs that apply, depend on the method you have chosen to withdraw money. If you want to make money using gambling and electronic wallet then you must aware about how cryptocurrency works. So that you can get maximum profit from gambling.

KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE AND PROTECTED

Skrill ensures that its payment system is one of the safest on the market. Skrill’s eWallet knows that the ability to safely transfer and receive money is a priority for customers and has put measures in place to ensure this. Skrill is continually updating its payment system to deal with any threats that may arise, as well as using the highest encryption standards to constantly offer you a safe and secure experience. Some ways Skrill will help keep your transfers safe and secure are:

Make sure that you access your account through https://www.skrill.com

Does not accept cash deposits

Requires full report check before releasing funds

If you hit certain limits, Skrill will ask for proof of address and an analysis of your passport before you can transfer the money, which helps prevent money laundering.

SKRILL VIP ACCOUNT AND BENEFITS

Skrill offers its most active customers, who transfer over € 2,000 per month, the opportunity to become a VIP. With this you will receive more benefits that include:

A person in charge of your account

100% money guarantee online

Free charges and withdrawals

Member of the loyalty club, where points are earned for each transaction, allowing you to access exclusive offers and promotions that include cash or access to bookmaker bonuses

NETELLER

NETELLER’s one of well know electronic wallet and among the best e wallet for using sports betting, and for doing sports trading. Neteller is received in a lot of places as Skrill and works with around 18 major currencies but has higher rates and more restrictions.

HOW DOES THE NETELLER ELECTRONIC WALLET WORK?

You receive a free NETELLER Express account automatically when you open a regular account. After proving your identity you will get a NETELLER Extended account. Each account has its 12-digit identification number, with second secure 6-digit identification.

SENDING MONEY TO THE NETELLER ACCOUNT

You can send money to your NETELLER account through your credit or debit card (Visa, MasterCard), by bank transfer (2 – 3 days) or you can use a wide variety of options to finance your account. There is always a good option to send money to your account in your country of residence.

NETELLER is a safe e wallet, fast and reliable method of financing your account at bookmakers, or online casino or poker sites.