R3 NFL Draft Reddit Live Stream 2020 Free HD

The 85th annual meeting of the 2020 NFL Draft will be held this weekend. The franchises will choose qualified players. The draft will be held from April 23–25, 2020. The NFL initially wanted to organize the event in Paradise, Nevada before every single sporting event that was related to the NFL was dropped because of the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic.

NFL Draft Time (ET) Live Stream Day 1 8 PM Watch Here Day 2 7 PM Watch Here Day 3 12 PM Watch Here

Round 4

107. Cincinnati

108. Washington

109. Detroit

110. NY Giants

111. Houston f/MIA

112. LA Chargers

113. Carolina

114. Arizona

115. Cleveland

116. Jacksonville

117. Minnesota f/TB via SF

118. Denver

119. Atlanta

120. NY Jets

121. Las Vegas

122. Indianapolis

123. Dallas

124. Pittsburgh

125. NY Jets f/CHI via NE

126. LA Rams

127. Philadelphia

128. Buffalo

129. NY Jets f/NE via BAL/NE

130. Minnesota f/NO

131. Arizona f/HOU

132. Minnesota

133. Seattle

134. Atlanta f/BAL

135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA

136. Miami f/GB

137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN

138. Kansas City

139. Las Vegas f/TB via NE*

140. Jacksonville f/CHI*

141. Miami*

142. Washington*

143. Baltimore*

144. Seattle*

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

Rather, all the selections of the teams will take place by means of videoconferencing from their homes. The 1st overall pick in the draft will be taken by the Cincinnati Bengals, this will be their 1st time ever since the 2003 NFL Draft.

