Rounds 4-7 Watch NFL Draft Online Reddit Live Streaming for Free 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft will be a virtual event that will be held for 3 days and will raise funds. The funds will help at least six charities that are fighting to stop the COVID-19 and conveying help to a lot of people. The 2020 NFL Draft broadcasts – initially planned to be held in Las Vegas – will presently start from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios, and hold a stick to the correct social distancing rules and neighborhood working environment guidelines due to COVID-19.

The Draft has fixed people who will be commentating in the studio while a number of the journalists, analysts, and other experts will give their inputs from the home studios. Roger Goodell who is the NFL Commissioner will present the picks from his home.

There aren't too many options to live stream the NFL Draft.

We've scoured the internet, and we found the best and most-trusted options to watch the NFL Draft 2020 online.

1. DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now

The platform comes with plenty of channels and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely "plus" ($50/mo) and "max" ($70/mo), while the other five are "entertainment" ($93/mo), "choice" ($110/mo), "xtra" ($124/mo), "ultimate" ($135/mo), and "Optimo Mas" ($86/mo). NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles. The cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video storage. Subscribers can stream content to two devices at once, with a third available for $5 per month.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

2. fuboTV

fuboTV

fuboTV is one of the platforms to watch the NFL Draft. The platform has one bundle called fubo ($54.99/mo) with dozens of channels. The fubo bundle features both NBC and NBCSN. fuboTV subscribers can record content with 30 hours of cloud DVR space included, upgradeable to 500 hours for $9.99 per month. Users can watch content on two devices at once, with a third available for $5.99 per month.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

3. Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV offers loads of customization options. There are three bundles – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo). In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you'll find both NBCSN and NBC. Cloud DVR costs $5 per month for 50 hours of recordings. Blue subscribers can stream to three devices simultaneously, while Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

4. Hulu Live Package

Hulu Live Package

Hulu offers a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. The bundle includes NBCSN and NBC. Users can record up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, upgradeable to 200 hours for $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers can watch content on two devices simultaneously, with unlimited screens available for $14.99 per month.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

Round 1 Results

Check out the Round 1 results of the NFL draft below.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, OSU

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, OSU

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from San Francisco): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

14. San Francisco (from Tampa Bay): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

15. Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Damon Arnette, CB, OSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): K’lavon Chaisson, DL, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Minnesota (from Buffalo): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

25. San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota Vikings): Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

26. Green Bay Packers (from Miami): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

30. Miami Dolphins (from Green Bay): Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU