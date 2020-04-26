Ravens' big draft haul in 2020

Sounds like a gangster movie title from the 1930’s, but the Ravens came out of the NFL virtual Draft like bank robbers…

Why? They added bona fide talent at value prices. You simply can’t work the system any better. Patrick Queen was a top 15 prospect, according to the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. The Ravens got him with pick No. 28. J.K. Dobbins was a top 30 pick, according to many experts. The Ravens got him at No. 55, and basically, it means they got two first-round picks out of a draft in which they sat out the first 27 selections. Experts love work like that, as well they should. GM Eric DeCosta then supplemented those picks with eight more picks that bolster depth throughout the roster, and in a few cases (hello WR Devin Duvernay and ILB Malik Harrison) have a real shot at paying immediate dividends.

Ravens’ 2020 draft class: 1 (28th overall): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU; 2 (55): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State; 3 (71): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M; 3 (92): Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas; 3 (98): Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State; 3 (106): Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State; 4 (143): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan; 5 (170): Broderick Washington, DT, Texas Tech; 6 (201): James Proche, WR-PR, SMU; and 7 (219): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

A ton of quality and value in the ten combined picks….