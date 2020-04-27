Gaetan Haas Returning To Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers have already re-signed forwards Zack Kassian, Josh Archibald and Joakim Nygard in advance of the off-season. Gaetan Haas could be the next to join that group.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reported the likelihood of Haas getting a new contract earlier on Monday.

Haas signed with the Oilers on July 1st, 2019. It was his first venture into North America since he turned pro in 2009. Prior to signing with the Oilers, Haas had played his entire career in his native Switzerland.

Haas struggled to adjust to the North American game through training camp and early into the season. As a result, he found himself in Bakersfield of the AHL in October. With the Condors, Haas only played a pair of games, collecting an assist.

He was recalled and has yet to leave the NHL. In all, Haas played in 55 games for the Oilers prior to ‘the pause’ due to COVID-19. He had ten points (5-5-10), and settled nicely into a depth role.

He had a Corsi For of 48.7% and a Fenwick For of 49.2%, both of which were positive relative to his teammates. Haas posted a PDO of 98.9 and had a faceoff percentage of 42.2% (172 wins, 236 losses). All stats via hockey-reference.

Overall, Haas was a strong depth player for the Oilers in his rookie season. He likely slots in as a depth center who can bring speed and some offensive ability to the fourth line moving forward. He could also serve as the club’s 13th or 14th forward depending on how free agency goes this off-season.

This also could mean bad things for the future of Riley Sheahan. The Oilers were rumored to be interested in an extension with the veteran around the deadline, but nothing materialized. Perhaps talks aren’t going as well as hoped at this point.