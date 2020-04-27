Athletics

Khris Davis moving on from signature nickname because he 'killed Khrush'

Athletics

Athletics outfielder Khris Davis had an unreal power surge in his career, but he appeared to take a step back last season, given that his production dwindled.

Davis hit 40+ home runs consistently, from 2016-18, but last season his numbers plummeted. He recorded only 23 round-trippers in 2019, hitting only .220 as well. It was believed that he was injured for a good chunk of it, but it appears that that wasn’t the case.

It was so bad, even, that Davis has killed his “Khrush” nickname, which is now a thing of the past.

“I can say I’ve put him in the past,” Davis said, via Sports Illustrated. “Honestly, I killed Khrush. I’m just excited to be a good teammate to my team. I’m glad I don’t have to be Khrush because Khrush is not who I wanted to be. It’s who someone else tagged me as.

“If I could talk to the kid in me, which I do a lot, I would say, it’s all about playing the game that you love. It’s not about being Mr. .247, you know? It’s been a long time, and I’m exited to be someone new, or to just be me. I just want to be true to me and be true to my team. I don’t feel like I have to live up to certain expectations.”

Expect a bounceback campaign from Davis in 2020, assuming the season gets underway sooner than alter.

