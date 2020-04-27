LeBron James was 'nearly tearing up' watching this footage from 'The Last Dance'

The entire NBA world has been fixated on ESPN’s hit documentary series “The Last Dance,” as it’s been shining light on not only the GOAT, but also one of the greatest dynasty teams in all of sports.

It has been centered around Michael Jordan, known as the greatest player of all time among most coaches, players and fans alike. But it has also uncovered a number of interesting storylines that surrounded the ’90s Bulls teams, including the dynamic between head coach Phil Jackson and general manager Jerry Krause.

The most recent episode threw it back to the 1991 NBA Finals, when MJ and his Bulls teammates won their first title. It showed Jordan holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy in what has come to be some iconic footage, and actually had LeBron James tearing up, even.

Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first 🏆 damn near had me tearing up 🥺! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2020

He’s not alone, either.