Plugged-in writer believes 'there will be baseball' in 2020, despite pandemic scare

All the major American sports leagues have suspended play — except for the NFL, which is in the midst of its offseason, having just held a virtual draft — and it’s unclear when they’ll begin games once again.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the sports world upside down, as when Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, the NBA was forced to react quickly. Other leagues soon followed suit, and now we’re left with fans, players and teams alike wondering when they’ll be able to play again.

In the meantime, MLB is attempting to figure out what its options are to possibly play games. The possibility of playing in Arizona and Florida have been discussed, but both states have been hit pretty bad by the pandemic. One central location does seem to be the most likely option, but how that happens remains to be seen.

However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared a positive take, writing that “there will be baseball” in 2020 at some point. His article reads:

Yes, will. Over the past two weeks, as states have begun to plan their reopenings, nearly everyone along the decision-making continuum — league officials, players, union leaders, owners, doctors, politicians, TV power brokers, team executives — has grown increasingly optimistic that there will be baseball this year.

Great to hear, and we hope that’s what happens.