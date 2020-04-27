The HOVG Podcast: Rusty LaRue



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rusty LaRue.

The former three-sport collegiate athlete and 1997-98 NBA World Champion talks to the boys about making ACC history and how that might’ve earned him some points with a fellow baseball player-turned-basketball player, how he withstood the hoopla of playing with the eventual six-time champion Chicago Bulls and that time he scored some of Michael Jordan’s tickets for some friends.

SHOW NOTES:

Main two things I have been asked this week:

Q: Are you gonna watch The Last Dance?

A: Yes

Q: Do you think you will be in it much?

A: That all depends on how much practice footage they show!

😂 #TheLastDance — Rusty LaRue (@Rusty_LaRue) April 20, 2020

Larue: Three of a Kind\ Versatile Athlete Adding Baseball to `To-Do’ List

That Time Michael Jordan Killed the Knicks in a Pair of Vintage Sneakers

Rusty LaRue, a role player on the ’97-98 championship Chicago Bulls, awaits ‘The Last Dance’ documentary

Pulled some of the old memorabilia out! Been forever since I looked through this stuff. Pretty cool I kept The Last Dance team manual and the letter that came with my contract for the season. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/WnarVmcy7Q — Rusty LaRue (@Rusty_LaRue) April 26, 2020

