The HOVG Podcast: Rusty LaRue

April 27, 2020

By |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rusty LaRue.

The former three-sport collegiate athlete and 1997-98 NBA World Champion talks to the boys about making ACC history and how that might’ve earned him some points with a fellow baseball player-turned-basketball player, how he withstood the hoopla of playing with the eventual six-time champion Chicago Bulls and that time he scored some of Michael Jordan’s tickets for some friends.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Larue: Three of a Kind\ Versatile Athlete Adding Baseball to `To-Do’ List

That Time Michael Jordan Killed the Knicks in a Pair of Vintage Sneakers

Rusty LaRue, a role player on the ’97-98 championship Chicago Bulls, awaits ‘The Last Dance’ documentary

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Engine House 25 Wines, Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

