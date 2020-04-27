The HOVG Podcast: Rusty LaRue

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rusty LaRue.
The former three-sport collegiate athlete and 1997-98 NBA World Champion talks to the boys about making ACC history and how that might’ve earned him some points with a fellow baseball player-turned-basketball player, how he withstood the hoopla of playing with the eventual six-time champion Chicago Bulls and that time he scored some of Michael Jordan’s tickets for some friends.
SHOW NOTES:
Larue: Three of a Kind\ Versatile Athlete Adding Baseball to `To-Do’ List
That Time Michael Jordan Killed the Knicks in a Pair of Vintage Sneakers
Rusty LaRue, a role player on the ’97-98 championship Chicago Bulls, awaits ‘The Last Dance’ documentary
