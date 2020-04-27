Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

2006 Aeropostale Classic

Duke vs. Pittsburgh (12/20/2007) — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off

Semifinal: UConn vs. Georgia Tech (11/26/2003) — ACC Network, noon

Georgia Tech at Duke (03/03/2004) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (02/05/2004) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Tennessee at Duke (01/23/2006) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

2019 SEC Championship

Georgia vs. LSU (12/07/2019) — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State (10/05/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2019 Players Championship

Final Round: early stages (03/17/2019) — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round: Watch With Rory (03/17/2019) — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 2: Iconic Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record Special — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

The Skill Code: RX-Ball Striking and Amplifying Practice — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-1999 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Title Fight Knockouts — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Redemptions — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

2003 American League Championship Series

Game 7: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (10/16/2003) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds (Barry Larkin goes 5 for 5, 06/24/2000) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds (Tom Browning’s perfect game, 09/16/1988) — MLB Network, noon

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds (Homer Bailey’s no-hitter, 07/02/2013) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Washington Nationals at New York Mets (Max Scherzer’s no-hitter, 10/03/2015) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Anaheim Angels (Combined no-hitter honoring Tyler Skaggs, 07/12/2019) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards (05/09/2015) — NBA TV, noon

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls (05/08/2015) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2004 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs (05/13/2004) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers (04/23/2019) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2002 Western Conference Finals

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs (05/26/2002) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers (03/16/2007) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (02/27/2016) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Steve Kerr — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

2018 AFC Championship

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (01/20/2019) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2016 Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 1: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (04/28/2016) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

1974 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (05/19/1974) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2009 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils (04/28/2009) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

1991 NHL All-Star Game

Campbell Conference vs. Wales Conference (01/19/1991) — NBCSN, midnight

Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators (12/03/2019) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils (03/17/2019) — NHL Network, noon

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (04/09/1993) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (12/11/2006) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

#HockeyatHome: The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

The Joe: The Detroit Red Wings and Joe Louis Arena — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Stories We’ve Told: Hoops — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

E:60: Paradise: From the Ashes — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Why I Play — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: The Year of the Black QB — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Undefeated In-Depth: Serena Williams With Common — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight