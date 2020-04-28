Bill Belichick makes it clear that not drafting QB 'wasn't by design'

It was surprising when the Patriots elected not to sign a quarterback in free agent, but was actually shocking to see the team not land a signal-caller in the draft last week.

The Patriots saw Tom Brady depart for the Bucs in free agency roughly one month ago, and for the first time in 20 years, they’re stuck without a true starting quarterback. Currently, second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham is positioned to be No. 1 on the depth chart, although the Patriots could still potentially trade for Andy Dalton, or sign Cam Newton.

That remains to be seen, and in the meantime, the team continues to show confidence in Stidham. Not only that, head coach Bill Belichick explained how the draft played out, and shared that the team didn’t necessarily not plan to draft a quarterback.

“If we feel like we find the right situation, we’ll certainly draft them. We’ve drafted them in multiple years, multiple points in the draft,” he said, via ESPN.com. “Didn’t work out the last three days. That wasn’t by design. We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend.”

It’s all about which picks fall where, so what Belichick is saying makes sense.