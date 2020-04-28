Help Support Fort McMurray

Many of you who have followed this blog since day one know just how important Dave Gordon was and always will be to this site. Although Dave no longer writes here, he was a huge help in getting this site going and taking off.

Now, Dave is looking for your help. We are happy to support him as he looks to support Fort McMurray. As many of you already know, Fort McMurray has been crushed by floods due to rising rivers. Thousands have been forced to evacuate during this flood, which has come during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dave will be collecting items that will help those impacted by this tragedy. Below are the details on how to help! We understand this is a very difficult time. Any help you can give is greatly appreciated!

Dave will be at 9923 102 Street, Fort Saskatchewan from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm tonight, tomorrow and Thursday, or until they fill all available space, whichever comes first. Thank you! There is a second location as well, Average Joe’s at 240-390 Sherwood Park for the next three nights from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm!

Please remember when dropping off items to follow social distancing rules. Dave will only be accepting donations from one vehicle at a time.

NEEDED ITEMS: