Jameis Winston signed with Saints to put 'ego aside,' get 'Harvard Education in quarterback school'

It seems like forever ago that Jameis Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, as he’s coming off one of the most turnover-filled campaigns we’ve ever seen from a quarterback, and was actually a free agent for quite some time.

Winston had been the Bucs’ franchise quarterback for the past five seasons, but not only will he not be a starting quarterback, it took him awhile to even sign with an NFL team.

The Saints, however, took a flyer on him this week, signing Winston to a one-year deal. Everyone talks about Taysom Hill, but he has not shown the ability to run the team’s base offense, if Brees were to go down with another injury. As such, Winston figures to be a more capable back-up than Hill.

And while Winston has humbled himself a bit in taking this one-year deal, he does have the right mindset going in, which we learned from his Instagram live stream on Tuesday night.

“Being a part of the New Orleans Saints, being a part with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton, coach Joe Lombardi, coach Pete Carmichael — when you think about that room, that’s like a Harvard education in quarterback school,” Winston said. “I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money, think about my family, think about my career, was no better position than to be in the same room with someone that I’ve really looked up to, someone that I’ve admired since I’ve been playing this game in Drew Brees.”

He certainly has the mindset going in, and he’s right, there are a ton of bright minds in the Saints’ quarterback room.