Joe Burrow already favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year award

LSU product Joe Burrow is coming off one of the best single-season campaigns for a quarterback in NCAA history, and oddsmakers are already shading NFL lines in that direction as a result.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and the team will look to build around him going forward. He is, after all, one of the most promising quarterbacks the team has had in, well, decades, and he provides some hope for a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity for quite some time.

And the hype is already having an impact on the odds, as Burrow is the current favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, at +215 odds on DraftKings, despite the large number of playmakers that could have an immediate impact in 2020.

There are so many potential stars on that list, that we may look at taking flyers on guys like Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Henry Ruggs III.