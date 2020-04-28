Russell Wilson has great reaction to watching 'The Last Dance'

The entire sports world has been watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” as the epic documentary series has chronicled the GOAT’s meteoric rise, combined with the storylines that went on behind the scenes for the ’90s Bulls teams.

Michael Jordan is a player that sports fans of all generations have enjoyed watching. Baby boomers, Gen X’ers and some millennials watched him play live, while Zoomers have consumed the Bulls legend’s highlights on YouTube and social media.

Players of all sports have appreciated MJ’s greatness. He won six championship rings, and it’s safe to say no other NBA player will ever do that again in the future.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was apparently enjoying watching “The Last Dance,” as he recently sent this tweet watching the most recent episodes which initially aired on Sunday night.

We echo Wilson’s sentiments.