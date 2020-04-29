Boston Mayor Marty Walsh trolls Tom Brady in interview

Patriots fans still can’t forgive Tom Brady for departing after 20 years of anchoring their franchise.

And, apparently, even public officials fall into this category.

The pandemic has turned the world upside down, and there’s so much discussion about it. But Boston Mayor Marty Walsh went in a bit of a different direction recently, during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” Walsh threw some shade at Brady, and it was pretty funny.

“See, if Tom Brady stayed, there’s some exceptions I would make,” Walsh said. “And, having Tom Brady throw a football, I probably would have maybe looked the other way on that one. But, he goes to Tampa Bay and that’s what he gets.”

Zing.