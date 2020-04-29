Corey Clement returns to Eagles on one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with running back Corey Clement on a one-year deal Wednesday, bringing him back to Philadelphia for the 2020 season. Last month, the Eagles did not tender the 25-year-old running back as a restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with RB Corey Clement on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QWUPOZC0f3 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2020

This will be the South Jersey native’s fourth season with the Eagles. Last season, a shoulder injury sidelined Clement for almost the entire season after only being active for four games.

Then in the 2018 season, Clement missed five games due to a knee injury after he posted 451 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.

Coincidentally, the former undrafted free agent only played a full season in 2017, where he played an instrumental role in the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

Over his short NFL career, the young running back has produced 580 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in his short NFL career. Furthermore, Clement also has 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Therefore, with the Eagles thin at the running back spot going into training camp, the former Wisconsin Badger will have opportunities to contribute and make the 53-man roster. However, for him to successfully do this, Clement must stay healthy.