France cancels the remainder of their professional soccer season

According to Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, the remainder of the French Professional Soccer League (Ligue 1) is cancelled because of coronavirus. In fact, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that all sporting events that were scheduled to take place in France between now and August 31 would no longer occur.

Paris Saint-Germain is now the Ligue 1 champion for 2019-20 according to 90min.com.They finished their season with a record of 22 wins, three losses, and two draws for 68 points. Paris Saint-Germain had 12 more points than Marseille, which was in second place with 56 points.

Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille have now both qualified for the 2020-21 Champions League group stage. By finishing in third place in Ligue 1, Rennes has qualified for the third qualifying round of Champions League. Meanwhile, Lille and Reims, who finished fourth and fifth in Ligue 1 respectively, have advanced to Europa League qualifying.

At the time of the stoppage on April 28, the 20 teams in Ligue 1 had played between 27 and 28 games. A total of 38 games are normally played per season. There are currently 165, 911 cases of coronavirus in France and 23, 660 deaths.

With Ligue 1 coming to an end, two players were tied for the league lead in goals with 18. They were Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder of Sarcelles, France, and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe of Paris, France. Meanwhile, the French second division (Ligue 2) was also cancelled due to the horrendous pandemic.

It will now be interesting to see what the Ladies Professional Golf Association will decide what to do with the Evian Masters, which was recently moved to August 6-9, 2020 with the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo being moved to 2021. Moving the major which takes place in France on annual basis to November may be a possibility, but the average temperature in Evian in the 11th month of the year is only 10 degrees Celcius.