Oilers Sign Theodor Lennstrom To One-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have once again dipped into the European free agent waters. The club has officially signed Swedish defenseman Theodor Lennstrom to a one-year entry level contract. He can join the organization for the 2020-21 season.

Lennstrom played for Frolunda HC of the SHL last season, appearing in 31 games for the club. He registered 15 points (3-12-15) in his first season with the team. Prior to joining Frolunda, Lennstrom played two seasons for Farjestads BK, also in the SHL. There, he played with current Oilers forward Joakim Nygard.

The 6’1″ defenseman is a left-shot who brings a strong offensive toolbox to the table. His speed is a factor, one that will give Lennstrom a real chance when training camps for next season eventually open up.

Edmonton’s left side depth chart is quite crowded now. Veterans Darnell Nurse, Oscar Klefbom and Kris Russell are all under contract for the 2020-21 season. Russell is potential trade bait, but the other two are very likely to return. Caleb Jones, who established himself as an NHL’er, is also signed for next season.

William Lagesson (RFA) is a strong candidate to make the roster in a depth role when he is eventually re-signed.

Lennstrom’s game is described as being incomplete. While his offensive tools and speed are impressive, there is work to be done defensively. Odds are, Lennstrom will start his North American journey playing in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, potentially filling the Joel Persson role for the organization.

Regardless, the Oilers added more depth on their blueline that can both move the puck and skate. That’s a positive, especially on a small contract.

That contract, by the way, is a one-way deal worth $925,000. That comes from Sportsnet’s Mark Spector.