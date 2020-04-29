The Experience of choosing a good baseball bat

Referring to baseball competitions, you might immediately imagine a pitcher and someone trying to hit the ball. And the image of a baseball glove and a baseball bat is a familiar image even to those who have never held it before. See more: Top 15 Best Fastpitch Softball Bats.

And this article is for those who are looking to buy baseball bats without knowing what to look for. You do not know what to choose, wood, aluminum, alloy or you are still wondering about the weight and length of the stick is suitable for you.

Surely after reading this article, you will find to buy yourself a baseball bat best suited to your needs.

Structure of baseball bats

The baseball bats, whose English name is Baseball bat, are specialized for baseball players at the Batter batting position. The following are general constructions of a baseball bat according to the standards applicable to American tournaments.

The picture above shows the most basic parts of a standard baseball bat, with sticks made of two materials, wood and aluminum, and a cane made of steel that has the same structure.

In general, all baseball bat models have a common feature of being tapered at the handle (handle) position and gradually enlarged to the top of the bat. The stick has a hollow design in the middle to reduce weight, which helps the batter to hit baseball faster.

The length of a baseball bat ranges from 60cm to almost 1m

The weight of the stick depends on the age and the rules of each competition.

Classification of baseball bats

Currently, baseball bats are divided into three main types according to the fabrication materials: baseball bats made from wood, aluminum alloy baseball bats and steel baseball bats.

Wooden baseball bat (baseball bat wood)

Wooden baseball bats are made of the tree trunk by separating from the trunk of the tree, for processing and cutting.

The figure shows the location where manufacturers often split to create baseball bats made from wood.

aluminum baseball bat (baseball bat aluminum)

Aluminum is also a great material for making baseball bats, baseball bats are made from a predominantly aluminum component in combination with some other alloys to create baseball bats. Low weight and high rigidity.

Iron and steel baseball bats (Iron, steel)

The baseball bats are made from an alloy known as the strong, strong steel baseball bats that often have a higher weight than those made from wood and aluminum bats.

Because of their very strong characteristics, they are also known as the self-defense baseball bat.

How to choose to buy good baseball bats for competition

To be able to choose a suitable baseball bat will depend on the factors included.

The length of the bat ( Bat’s Length )

Weight of bat ( Bat’s Weight )

Separate rules of each tournament.

Feeling of use

In the United States, the selection of a baton is specific to each level and age such as, baseball bats for high school students, college clubs and bats for tournaments. professional match. Now we will analyze each request individually with a baseball bat.

Choose a club of appropriate length

Best of all, you should choose a stick with a length that satisfies the elements. Just enough length to hit any ball pitcher Pitcher throws to Catcher.

This does not mean that you choose a stick as long as possible because the increased length of the club also means that the weight of the club also increases, it takes a lot of force to beat the original inertia of the club, and counter Batter’s radiation will therefore be slower.

Weight of baseball bats

Often people with a tall physique will prefer to use large weight sticks, while young people tend to choose small weight sticks for easy management.

In general, you should try different weight of each club to choose for yourself a suitable weight and length of baseball bat. High weight sticks will create better power but lose more energy to polish.

Rules of each tournament.

This means that choosing a suitable baseball bat depends on the requirements of each different tournament and each tournament will have rules on the length, weight and diameter of the different clubs.

Usually when organizing a tournament, the standards will set according to the age of the participating athletes. In the US, competitions at the age of 3-15 have different requirements, the age of high school and college.

Feeling of use

Sometimes this is the most important factor, of course the baseball bat you choose also needs to meet the requirements of the tournament. When you have satisfied that factor, you should try to choose a stick with length and weight that makes you feel the best.

Below is a table to help you get the most balanced selection of two factors is the weight and length of the club for baseball.

Convert units: 1kg = pounds / 2.2046 and 1inches = 2.54cm (Example: 26 ″ = 66cm)

And the next is the length according to the age of the player.

Most recently, on January 1, 2018, the United States had a new regulation and was included in the baseball law regarding the criteria of the standard baseball bat, then the club needs to be certified by the American professional baseball association. Hopefully, through this sharing, you have a way to choose to buy baseball bats that are good and suitable for you and meet the standards. If you have any questions or need to purchase rugby equipment, please contact Gondeee with a lot of quality products.