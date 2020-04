Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Andre Berto vs. Jesus Soto Karass (07/27/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Andre Berto vs. Steve Upsher Chambers (09/06/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Badou Jack vs. Francisco Sierra (12/12/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Badou Jack vs. George Groves (09/12/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

2020 Big Ten Tournament

Semifinal: Maryland vs. Indiana (03/07/2020) — Big Ten Network, 7 a.m.

Semifinal: Ohio State vs. Michigan (03/07/2020) — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Championship: Maryland vs. Ohio State (03/08/2020) — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Football

2008 Red River Shootout

Oklahoma vs, Texas (10/11/2008) — ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.

Orange Bowl Marathon

Florida State vs. Nebraska (01/01/1994) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Nebraska (01/01/1995) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma (01/01/1988) — NBCSN, midnight

USC at UCLA (12/06/2008) — ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Ohio State (11/18/2006) — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State (11/26/2016) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The Greatest — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2019 Big Ten Championships

Team Final (04/05-06/2019) — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Individual Championship (04/05-06/2019) — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Session 1 (03/23/2019) — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Session II (03/23/2019) — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

2019 NCAA Championship

Georgetown vs. Virginia (12/15/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Creighton (09/01/2019) — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Women’s

2019 NCAA Championship

North Carolina vs. Stanford (12/08/2019) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Virginia vs. Georgetown (09/05/2019) — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

Florida State vs. Wisconsin (08/25/2019) — ACC Network, noon

Syracuse vs. Colgate (08/25/2019) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Santa Clara (08/28/2019) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia vs. West Virginia (09/01/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

eSports

EA Sports Player Challenge — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

2017 Andalucia Masters

3rd Round (10/21/2017) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Final Round (10/22/2017) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour

2014 Northern Trust Open

Final Round (08/24/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

2003 Heritage Classic

Final Round (04/20/2003) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

2018 The Open

Final Round (07/22/2018) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Final Round (05/07/2017) — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 LPGA Mediheal Championship

3rd Round (05/04/2019) — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 188: Velasquez vs. Werdum –ESPNU, 7 p.m.

MLB

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/02/2004) — MLB Network, noon

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (05/03/2013) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (06/20/2019) — MLB Network, 4 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants (04/07/2018) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Third Team — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1984 NBA All-Star Game

East vs. West (01/29/1984) — NBA TV, 8 a.m.

1986 NBA All-Star Game

East vs. West (02/09/1986) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

1987 Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 3: Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons (05/08/1987) — NBA TV, noon

1988 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (06/03/1988) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

1990 NBA Finals

Game 5: Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers (06/14/1990) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets (12/13/1983) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

2014 NFC Championship

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks (01/18/2015) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (11/18/2018) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

2015 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning (06/03/2015) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning (06/06/2015) — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/08/2015) — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/10/2015) — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning (06/13/2015) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (06/15/2015) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2014 Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 7: Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (04/30/2014) — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Blackhawks Hat Trick — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fox Sports the Home Game: Joe Buck vs. Oliver Hudson — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60: Pro Football Stories — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:45 p.m.

SC Featured: Best of the Year — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight